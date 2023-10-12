Green effort goes waste

Flowers have not grown in majority of the pots hung on the walls and in the jungle area under the Smart City project. The idea was to provide some greenery to the concrete walls but nothing has happened and the effort seems to have gone waste. Praveen, Shimla

POS machines not functioning



The point of sale (POS) machines in several fair price shops in Chopal are not functioning properly. Consumers have to return empty-handed from the depots, as these machines are unable to take thumb impressions. The depot owners blame it on an ill-functional server and poor Internet connection. The authorities concerned should look into the matter. Het Ram, Chopal

CT scan machine out of order

THE CT scan machine at the IGMC, Shimla, has again developed some snag, causing inconvenience to the patients. The machine often develops faults, delaying the scans of patients. The hospital authorities should take appropriate steps to keep the machine functional all the time. Savita, Theog

