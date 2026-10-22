Green Field students excel at Children’s Science Congress

Students of Green Field Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan, brought laurels to the institution by securing top positions in various categories at the 33rd District-Level Children’s Science Congress held at Government Senior Secondary School, Chari, Dharamsala.

Gunjan and Aabhya Sharma secured the second position in the senior secondary quiz competition, while Sonit bagged the first position in the junior-level Science Activity Corner. Shagun Guleria secured the second position in the senior secondary Science Activity Corner, and Nandini Sharma finished second in the junior-level Science Innovative Model category.

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Several students from the school have also qualified to represent Kangra district at the state-level Children’s Science Congress. In the junior category, Sonit will participate in the Science Activity Corner, Nandini Sharma in the Science Innovative Model, and Shahira and Parivita in the Survey Report category.

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In the senior secondary category, Shagun Guleria has qualified for the Science Activity Corner, while Garima and Vanshika, Anviksha and Krishika, and Kriti and Riya have been selected in the Survey Report category.

The district-level event witnessed the participation of around 400 to 500 students from across Kangra district.

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The event was organised under the leadership of district coordinator Manju Mahajan, whose efforts helped promote scientific curiosity and research-oriented learning among students.