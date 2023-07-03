Green hydrogen lab set up in Central University

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 3

Green Hydrogen Research Laboratory has been set up in Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP). Vice-Chancellor Prof Sat Prakash Bansal said inauguration of its state-of-the-art Green Hydrogen Research Laboratory was a significant milestone in the field of sustainable energy research.

The laboratory marks the commitment of the CUHP to initiate innovative research in the field of renewable energy to address the challenges of climate change and the need for clean energy solutions. “This laboratory has been established in line with the vision set by our PM Narendra Modi, who had approved National Green Hydrogen Mission in the year 2022,” he said.

The VC said the aim of this mission was to develop green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 million metric tons per annum with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW in the country. Therefore, intensive research in this field is required and electrolysis is one such technique.

Green hydrogen, produced through the process of electrolysis using renewable sources of energy, has emerged as a promising avenue for carbon-neutral future.