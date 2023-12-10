Green push: Focus on green energy for job generation, sustainability

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 9

The Congress government has introduced several lucrative schemes to encourage a gradual shift to e-vehicles with an aim of making Himachal Pradesh the first green energy state by 2026.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had recently introduced the first phase of the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Yojana. A 50 per cent subsidy is provided on the purchase of an e-taxi under the scheme. Besides generating employment opportunities for the youth, it will promote environment conservation.

Unemployed youth above the age of 23 years will be given 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-taxis and e-buses with no collateral guarantee. As many as 500 permits will be issued in the first phase and the number of permits will be increased, as per the demand.

To pursue the green energy initiative, the government is planning to replace the entire fleet of about 3,000 buses of the HRTC with e-buses and it will purchase 350 e-buses shortly. The government will acquire 1,500 e-buses in three years to encourage their use in the private sector.

The government has issued 24 e-bus permits of the total 107 permits. A subsidy of Rs 50 lakh will be provided on the purchase of an e-bus costing Rs 1 crore. These initiatives will reduce carbon emission and take the state towards green energy use.

Other initiatives taken in this direction are the setting up of the 32 MW Pekhubela solar power project in Una district, which will be commissioned within two months. It will generate 66.10 million units of electricity annually and will address the state’s power needs, besides reducing 2,532 tonnes of carbon emission every year.

The Chief Minister has set the first week of February 2024 as the deadline for the completion of the Una power project. Spread over 59 hectares, it involves the installation of 82,656 solar modules, thus contributing to the state’s commitment to becoming a green energy hub by March 31, 2026.

This initiative will not only address the state’s power needs but also significantly reduce carbon emission. The tender of the project was awarded on May 19, 2023, and the power generated would be transmitted through a 132 KV double circuit line-in and line-out of the Rakkar-Tahliwal transmission line, covering 1.88 km. HP State Power Corporation Limited (HPSPCL) has been assigned the task of installing a 500 MW solar power project in two years which would generate 66.10 million units of electricity every year.

In the second phase of the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Scheme, the state government is considering to integrate green energy with employment generation by offering a 40 per cent subsidy to the youth of the state for setting up solar power projects of 100 KW to one MW capacity.

This initiative will not only promote the use of green energy but also contribute significantly to environmental preservation and creating self-employment opportunities.

50% subsidy on purchase of e-taxis

A 50 per cent subsidy is provided on the purchase of an e-taxi under the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Yojana

Unemployed youth above the age of 23 years will be given 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-taxis and e-buses with no collateral guarantee

As many as 500 permits will be issued in the first phase and the number of permits will be increased, as per the demand

The government is planning to replace the entire fleet of about 3,000 buses of the HRTC with e-buses and it will purchase 350 e-buses shortly

#Congress #Solan #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu