Green retreat

Tucked away on the bustling Mall Road, opposite the Tibetan Market, Van Vihar Manali offers a refreshing escape into nature. Surrounded by tall deodar and pine trees, the beautiful park provides visitors with a peaceful environment away from the crowds, noise and pollution of the town. Spread across nearly 12 acres, Van Vihar is a man-made forest park under the Manali Municipal Council. The HP Wildlife Wing, Wildlife Division, Kullu, developed the park, which has now become a popular recreational space for both locals and tourists.

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Established in 1983, the park was created to preserve the natural beauty of the area while providing an eco-friendly space where people could relax and spend quality time in nature. Over the years, it has developed into a much-loved destination, particularly for families looking for a place where people of different age groups can enjoy themselves together.

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The biggest attraction of Van Vihar is its lush greenery. Tall trees create a cool and pleasant atmosphere, while well-maintained pathways make the park ideal for leisurely walks. Wooden and concrete benches are placed at several spots, allowing visitors to sit back, relax and admire the surrounding beauty. The gentle breeze moving through the trees and the peaceful ambience make even a short visit feel refreshing.

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Van Vihar is especially appealing because it offers something for everyone in the family. Senior citizens can enjoy a relaxed morning or evening walk amidst the greenery, while couples can spend quiet moments sitting on benches and enjoying the cool mountain breeze. Children, meanwhile, can have fun on the rides and explore the park in their own way. Families can also enjoy photography, birdwatching and picnics, making the park an ideal destination for nature lovers and those seeking a break from busy surroundings.

Another charming feature of Van Vihar is its man-made pond, which adds to the beauty of the park. The pond offers visitors an opportunity to enjoy boating, making the experience even more enjoyable for families. A short boat ride surrounded by greenery can become a memorable part of a visit, particularly for children.

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The park is also relatively affordable, making it an accessible outing for families. The entry fee is Rs 50 for adults and Rs 20 for children. Van Vihar remains open from 9 am to 8 pm during summer and from 9 am to 5 pm during winter, giving visitors plenty of time to explore its pathways and enjoy its tranquil surroundings.

For those visiting the Mall Road area, Van Vihar is more than just a park. It is a small green sanctuary where families can slow down, breathe fresh air and reconnect with nature. Whether it is a morning walk, a family picnic, a photography session, a children’s outing or simply a few peaceful moments under the trees, Van Vihar offers a pleasant destination for the entire family to enjoy together.