'Green state' target: Sukhu discusses steps with WB team

Shimla, February 6

The World Bank (WB) has indicated that it is keen on the Green Resilient Integrated Development programme for the state at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore ($300 Million).

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a meeting with a World Bank team, headed by Regional Director (Sustainable Development), South Asia Region, John Roome, discussed the ‘green agenda’ of the state and the measures to be adopted to achieve the target of ‘Green Energy State’ by 2025 with the assistance of World Bank here today.

Sukhu said, “As a step towards achieving the target, the state has fixed a time-bound action plan to achieve the installation of 200 MW solar power energy projects in the next nine months and the state will acquire more land for the installation of 500 MW by end of the year 2024,” .

Sukhu said he was hoping for generous contribution and launch of some key programmes by the World Bank to help the state go ahead with its plan to switch over to electric vehicles.

The Chief Minster said that maximum departments would switch over to Electric Vehicles (EVs) by next year.

Besides, the Chief Minister also indicated to the World Bank team that the state was all set to go ahead with National Green Hydrogen Energy Mission in a big way.

Roome said the EV policy envisioned by the Chief Minister would be taken up on priority and a team from the World Bank would visit the state shortly for technical analysis.