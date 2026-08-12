Green tax introduced at Bharmour in Chamba; two-wheelers to pay Rs 50, buses Rs 500

The Chamba administration has introduced green tax on vehicles (Rs 50 for two-wheelers to Rs 500 for buses) entering Bharmour subdivision from Monday. A tax collection centre has been set up at Sunku Ki Tapri, where outsourced staff have been deployed to collect the tax. The administration said that the green tax would remain in force on a regular basis and that the revenue generated would be used for environmental protection and development works in the Bharmour area.

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Under the new system, two-wheelers will be charged Rs 50, cars Rs 100, SUVs and MUVs Rs 300, and buses Rs 500 per entry. The tax is aimed at generating resources to manage the environmental pressure caused by the growing influx of tourists in the region.

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Local residents and their vehicles, however, have been exempted from the tax. Vehicles registered with the Regional Licensing Authority (RLA), Bharmour, as well as vehicles belonging to local residents and those operated by the local taxi union, will not be charged the levy.

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The administration has made special provisions for vehicles that travel daily between Bharmour and Khadamukh. Such vehicles will be issued special passes and will be exempt from the tax.

The move is expected to generate additional revenue during the tourist and pilgrimage seasons. According to the administration, the SADA earned around Rs 40 lakh during the financial year 2025-26. With the introduction of the green tax, an additional revenue of around Rs 70 lakh is expected during the travel season.

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“The objective of introducing the green tax is to promote environmental conservation as well as development in the area. Local vehicles have been exempted, and the revenue generated will be spent on development and environmental protection works,” said Bharmour Additional District Magistrate Vikas Sharma.