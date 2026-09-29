A grenade was found lying along the wall of a house at Deoli village in Nalagarh sub-division early this morning, triggering panic in the area.

A police team, including the Superintendent of Police, Baddi, Vinod Dhiman, reached the spot and cordoned off the area after vacating houses located within a radius of 50-70 m.

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According to preliminary information, an altercation which broke between two persons of the minority community last night led to registration of cross-FIRs against each other at Jogo police post.

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One of them alleged that the other had thrown the grenade at his house which landed against a wall but did not burst.

According to a Deoli resident Vijay Bhalla, “I got information about a grenade lying along the wall of a resident today around 7:30 am. The police had arrived by then and had cordoned off the area.”

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The Baddi police have requested Army officials from nearby areas to take stock of the situation while a bomb disposal squad was also called from Shimla. The first priority of the police was to defuse the grenade and ensure the safety of the villagers. The nature of the grenade, whether it was live or a defused one, would be known only after its examination by experts.

With the village falling along the vulnerable Punjab border, a visible fear gripped the residents after the incident.

Former BJP MLA KL Thakur alleged the law and order scenario in the bordering villages was going from bad to worse and criminal activities like drug trafficking were going on unchecked in the area.

Despite several calls, Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman was not available for comment.