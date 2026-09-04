Group Capt Preeti Chopra takes charge as principal of Sainik School Sujanpur Tira

Group Captain Preeti Chopra assumed charge as Principal of Sainik School Sujanpur Tira (SSST) in Sujanpur on Thursday. Group Captain Rachana Joshi — who had assumed charge on November 11, 2024 — completed her tenure today.

Chopra was commissioned into the Education Branch of the Indian Air Force on June 21, 2003. With her vast experience in the field of education, she has held several important instructional and staff appointments during her career in the Indian Air Force. She laid a wreath at the Veer Smarak on the school campus to pay tribute.

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She said that her focus would be to further improve selections to the National Defence Academy and strengthen CBSE Board performance by ensuring the holistic development of student cadets.

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The school fraternity extended a warm welcome to the newly appointed principal and a fond farewell to the outgoing principal.