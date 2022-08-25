Groupism can hurt party's poll prospects in Himachal Pradesh: Anand Sharma

Shimla, August 24

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma today said that factionalism could hurt the party’s prospects in the Assembly elections.

Sharma, who is a member of the Congress Working Committee and the Parliamentary Affairs Committee, said, “Though I have resigned as the head of the steering committee, I remain a loyal Congress man and shall campaign for the party.” He can play a major role in uniting bickering factions, besides taking on the BJP aggressively to ensure the party’s comeback in the state.

He met HPCC president Pratibha Singh at the Congress Bhawan. State co-incharge Tejinder Pal Bittu was also present.

He said, “No doubt the Congress has a distinct edge but factionalism is a matter of concern. It can certainly hurt our prospects.” He, however, added that the BJP should not bother about the Congress. It should rather think whether its own house was in order or not, as it has rebels in almost half of the total Assembly segments in the state.

Sharma has reportedly been unhappy with Rajeev Shukla over the manner in which the latter has been handling the party affairs in the state without taking him into confidence. About two Congress MLAs joining the BJP, Sharma said, “Some people have personal aspirations and expectations, which may not have been met.” — TNS

Says one shouldn’t be committed to individuals One should not be committed to individuals but to the party and its ideology. The party ticket should be given only on merit and winnability criteria. — Anand Sharma, former union minister

