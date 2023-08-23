Growers, experts dwell on coffee cultivation in HP

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 22

A one-day skill and entrepreneurship development programme on coffee cultivation in Himachal Pradesh was organised for students and farmers at Ghumarwin.

The event was organised by the College of Horticulture and Forestry (COH&F), Neri, a constituent college of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, with the support from the National Agricultural Higher Educational Project’s Institutional Development Plan.

Speaking at the event, Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani said, “In a bid to promote large-scale coffee plantations, farmers are being linked with university scientists and industry experts to address the issues related to coffee cultivation.”

University Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel said the institute will provide all scientific support to the farmers so that coffee cultivation can be enhanced.

Coffee experts and entrepreneurs from different parts of the country pointed out that India’s share in the global coffee production was only 3%. Of the total coffee production, around 85% is exported, fetching thousands of crores of rupees each year.

