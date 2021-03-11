Growers in Himachal want 100% import duty on apple

Shimla, May 26
Apple growers have requested Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Shimla visit to increase the import duty on apple to 100 per cent.
In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Association president Harish Chauhan said the apple growers of Himachal, Kashmir and Uttarakhand were suffering because of the import of cheap apple from countries like Iran and Turkey. “We have been raising this issue for a while now but nothing has been done. We are hopeful that the Prime Minister will take some decisive step in this regard,” he said.
The growers also want to aprise the Prime Minister of their other demand for procurement of apple through the MIS on the pattern of Kashmir, said Chauhan.
