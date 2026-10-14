Growing expertise: Nepal officials train in apple & walnut cultivation at Nauni

In an effort to strengthen the technical capacity of officials and promote the exchange of knowledge and experience in temperate fruit cultivation, 49 officials from Nepal are undergoing training in the scientific cultivation and management of highland apple and walnut crops at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni.

The participants, representing seven provinces of Nepal, will gain scientific knowledge and practical skills that they can share with farmers and horticultural stakeholders in their respective regions.

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Inaugurating the programme, Director (Extension Education) Dharam Paul Sharma emphasised the importance of sharing scientific knowledge and technologies in horticulture. He expressed hope that the trainees would use the knowledge gained during the training to raise awareness among farmers and other stakeholders in Nepal.

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He said the trainees could serve as resource persons in their respective regions and disseminate the technologies and practices learnt at the university. The training will cover various theoretical and practical aspects of apple and walnut production. Key topics include the scope and importance of temperate fruit crops, nursery production techniques, irrigation and water management, high-density plantation systems, rootstock selection, modern propagation methods, managed pollination, integrated nutrient management, pest and disease management, post-harvest handling and value addition.

Coordinated by Ajay Sharma and Meena Kumari, the programme includes practical visits to the university’s high-density apple orchards, kiwi fields, walnut blocks, nursery, apiary and fruit processing unit. Participants are also visiting the soil and leaf analysis laboratory and the pesticide residue laboratory.

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The visits aim to provide hands-on experience in modern fruit production techniques, nursery management, soil and plant nutrient analysis, pesticide residue monitoring and other scientific practices related to temperate fruit cultivation.

Visits to the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station, Mashobra, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kandaghat, will also form part of the programme. These visits will give participants an opportunity to observe field-level technologies and interact with experts and farmers, helping them understand the practical application of modern horticultural practices.