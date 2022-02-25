GSI clears land for Jadrangal CUHP campus

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 24

The Geological Survey of India (GSI), Kolkata, has cleared 65 hectares at Jadrangal in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency for the construction of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP). Sources say that after clearance from the GSI, the district administration has forwarded the case for diversion of 65 hectares of forestland at Jadrangal for the construction of the CUHP campus to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Besides, about 100 hectares has already been cleared for the university campus in Dehra subdivision of Kangra district. Also, the land at Dehra has been transferred in the name of the CUHP.

Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal told The Tribune today that the GSI had cleared 65 hectares at Jadrangal for the CUHP campus. The case for forest clearance of the land had been sent to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and the approval was expected soon, he added.

Earlier, GSI experts had raised doubts over the 65 hectares of forestland at Jadrangal offered for the CUHP campus. They had held that the land was in the active sliding zone. The matter was then referred to the GSI headquarters in Kolkata, which cleared the case.

The Union Ministry for Human Resources has allocated Rs 500 crore for the construction of the CUHP campuses in Dharamsala and at Dehra. Though the land at Dehra has already been transferred in the name of the CUHP, the state government and the university administration want to start the construction work for both campuses simultaneously.

The location of the CUHP has become a political issue in Dharamsala and Dehra.