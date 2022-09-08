GST awareness programme sets a record

Shimla, September 7
The initiative of the State Taxes and Excise Department to organise GST awareness programmes simultaneously at 38 locations in the state today with the participation of 4,400 stakeholders has been adjudged as a unique record by India Book of Records.
The certificate was presented to the Principal Secretary, Taxes and Excise Department, Subhasish Panda by adjudicator of India Book of Records Bhanu Pratap here.
