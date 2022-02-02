GST collection in Himachal goes up 24 per cent in January

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 1

The Department of State Taxes and Excise has collected Rs 427.72 crore GST in January 2022, registering a growth of 24 per cent.

A department spokesperson said that the GST collection in January 2021 was Rs 346.30 crore. The GST collection in the current financial year up to January 2022 stands at Rs 3,745.32 crores as compared to Rs 2,716.75 crore during the same period last year.

This makes the GST growth up to January 2022 stand at an impressive 38 per cent. The deployment of Business Intelligence tools also helped the state and Central tax administrations in taking action on tax evaders resulting in higher revenue.

The department recently launched “Tax Haat” programme for time-bound redressal of the compliance-related queries.—