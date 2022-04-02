GST collection in Himachal Pradesh rises to Rs4,481 cr in 2021-22

Shimla, April 1
The detection of a large number of Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion cases with the help of various IT tools helped the Excise and Taxation Department in increasing collections from Rs 3,464 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 4,481 crore in financial year 2021-22.
Administrative measures and policy initiatives taken to improve compliance and tax collections also yielded results and the GST collection for March this year grew by 31 per cent to Rs 344 crore from Rs 263 crore in March, 2021, said a spokesperson for the State Excise and Taxation Department here today.
He said, “Measures such as enhancement of system capacity, nudging non-filers after the last date for filing returns, auto-population of returns, performance monitoring of field functionaries, physical verification/blocking of e-way bills and reversal of ineligible input tax credit have led to consistent improvement in filing of returns”.
He said, “The department has taken initiatives to redress the issues of the stakeholders under the Tax Haat Programme. Department restructuring is expected to boost GST collections in the coming financial year.” —
