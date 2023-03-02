GST collection in Himachal rises by 25% in February

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 1

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection in the state in February was of Rs 377 crore, an increase of 25 per cent. “The GST collection in the current financial year has increased by 21 per cent, and the department has collected Rs 4,933 crore till February,” said Yunus, State Taxes and Excise Commissioner.

Yunus said the significant growth in GST collection during the current financial year was the result of strengthened enforcement and improved taxpayer compliance. “Sustained training effort of the department has helped in capacity building of the tax officers in a big way, making enforcement activities more effective. Around 450 tax officers have been trained recently,” he said.

Yunus said the department had verified 12 lakh e-way bills in the current financial year and Rs 8.18 crore was collected for violation of e-way bills during road checks conducted by the department. “Besides, the department is also committed to improving voluntary compliances with time-bound redress of the issues of the stakeholders,” he said.

He said the department was set to surpass the revenue target of Rs 5,130 crore fixed for the current financial year.