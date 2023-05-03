GST collection rises by 19%

Shimla, May 2
The Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection increased 19 per cent to Rs 593 crore in April 2023 against Rs 500 crore in the corresponding period last year, said Yunus, Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise, here on Tuesday.
