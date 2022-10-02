GST collection rises to Rs 386 crore

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 1

The Good and Service Tax (GST) collection has increased 18 per cent to Rs 386 crore in September, Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, Yunus said here today.

He said the GST collection in the first six months of the financial year has grown by 28 per cent in the state and has reached Rs 2,641 crore. He attributed the growth to various policy and administrative measures taken by the Department of State Taxes and Excise to improve taxpayer compliance and strengthen enforcement-related activities.

He said the continuous improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of the GST audits and strengthened enforcement continued to be the focus areas for the department so as to achieve the target of 25 per cent cumulative growth in the financial year.