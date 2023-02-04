GST collection up by 21%

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 3

The GST collection in the current financial year (up to January 2023) has risen to Rs 4,556 crore against Rs 3,760 crore collected in the last financial year, which is 21 per cent more.

State Taxes and Excise Commissioner Yunus said the GST collection of Rs 503 crore in January was 18 per cent higher than the corresponding period. “The monthly collections have maintained a handsome growth trajectory so far in the current financial year as a result of strengthened enforcement along with improved taxpayer compliance,” he said.

