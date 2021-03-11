GST revenue up 49% in 2 months

Shimla, June 1
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the state has grown by 49 per cent in the first two months of the current financial year. The collection in May was Rs 390 crore.
The high growth is partly due to various policy and administrative measures taken by the department to improve taxpayer compliance and strengthen enforcement-related activities, said a spokesperson for the State Taxes and Excise Department here today.
The department was targeting an annual growth of around 25 per cent in the current financial year. Continuous improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and strengthened enforcement continue to be the focus areas for the department, he added.
