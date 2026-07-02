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Home / Himachal Pradesh / GSTAT Shimla begins hearings on GST Day

GSTAT Shimla begins hearings on GST Day

The hearings were conducted before the Division Bench comprising AK Srivastava, Hir Bhagat Negi

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:12 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), Shimla Bench, today formally commenced its hearings on the occasion of GST Day, marking a significant milestone in the GST dispute resolution mechanism in the region. The hearings were conducted before the Division Bench comprising members AK Srivastava and Hir Bhagat Negi.

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The cases were argued by the representative of M/s Veer Plastic Private Limited.

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A spokesperson of the Tribunal stated that the commencement of hearings by the GSTAT Shimla Bench represents an important step towards ensuring a timely, efficient and accessible justice delivery system for GST-related disputes. “The launch of hearings on GST Day symbolises the continued strengthening of the GST framework and reaffirms the Government’s commitment to providing an effective and transparent system for the resolution of tax disputes,” he said.

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Members of the legal fraternity, tax professionals, departmental officers and taxpayers also welcomed the operationalisation of the bench and expressed confidence that it would contribute significantly to improving the efficiency of GST administration and enhancing taxpayers’ confidence in the appellate process. “The commencement of hearings on this significant occasion underscores the Government’s commitment to strengthening the institutional framework under the GST regime and promoting ease of doing business through a robust and accessible appellate mechanism,” they said.

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