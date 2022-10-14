Gue villagers in Lahaul & Spiti demand farmland from govt

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, October 13

Residents of Gue village in Lahaul and Spiti district are demanding agriculture land from the state government. They say that 40 per cent agriculture land in the village has been damaged due to frequent flash floods in the past few years. Flash floods leave boulders and mud on agriculture land. As a result, a huge area has turned barren, they add.

Padama Chhoeing, a resident of the village, says, “We have also submitted a memorandum to the Governor and urged him to exercise his special powers to provide us land for agricultural purposes at Shilache village.”

Dolma Devi, another resident of the village, says to save themselves from flash floods during the winter, the villagers take shelter in a monastery situated at a high altitude in the area. “Around 90 per cent people of the village are dependent on agriculture. Without farmland, how can we sustain our families,” she adds.

Chhoeing says that around 17.25 hectares have become barren due to flash floods. “Pea cultivation is the main cash crop in the village. Due to inadequate agricultural land, livelihood has become difficult,” he adds.

“The state government claims that it can’t provide land due to the Forest Conservation Act 1980. However, there is no forest cover at Shilache where we are demanding land,” he adds.

Former local MLA and Congress leader Ravi Thakur says that the government should immediately do the needful .