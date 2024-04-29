Guidance counselling workshop held at Nirmand

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 28

A one-day guidance counselling workshop was organised at the Government Degree College, Nirmand, for the students of class I and II of Rajmata Shanti Devi Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Nirmand.

While addressing the children during the workshop organised on the college campus, Associate Professor Captain Sandeep Thakur talked about the factors to be kept in mind while choosing a career. He presented many examples ordinary people who had reached the highest positions in the country with their hard work and dedication.

School principal Jagjevan Paul Sharma, associate professor Rajesh Kumar, spokesperson Dr Jagdish Sharma and Ravi Sharma were among those present at the event.

The school principal said such efforts would be continued in the future.

Acting college Principal Rajan Negi appreciated this effort jointly made by the school management and the NSS unit.