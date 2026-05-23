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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Gujarat Titans arrive in Dharamsala for IPL Qualifier clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans arrive in Dharamsala for IPL Qualifier clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:11 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill at the Kangra airport. Kamal Jeet
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Players and support staff of Gujarat Titans arrived in Dharamsala on Saturday ahead of their crucial IPL Qualifier clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru scheduled to be played on May 26 at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

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The team reached Kangra airport amid tight security and later proceeded to their hotel in Dharamsala. Several cricket enthusiasts gathered outside the airport and hotel premises to catch a glimpse of star players as excitement builds up in the hill town for the high-voltage encounter.

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The first qualifier assumes significance as both teams have enjoyed impressive campaigns this season and are eyeing a direct berth in the IPL final. Gujarat Titans, known for their balanced squad and consistent performance, are expected to begin practice sessions at the HPCA Stadium over the next two days.

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With stunning Dhauladhars in the backdrop, the scenic Dharamsala stadium is gearing up to host a major IPL fixture after successfully staging league matches earlier this season. Security agencies and local administration have intensified preparations to manage the anticipated rush of spectators and cricket fans from across Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, hotel occupancy in Dharamsala and nearby tourist destinations has witnessed a surge ahead of the marquee contest. Local businesses, including restaurants and taxi operators, are expecting a brisk activity during the match week.

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