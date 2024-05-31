Gujarat tourist drowns in kullu

Kullu: A tourist from Gujarat drowned after being swept away in Rasu nullah in Parbati valley on Tuesday. The police said Soham Hiren Shah (19) had gone to the nullah with his friends when he slipped and was swept away by the strong current of water. He was taken to the Community Health Centre, Jari, where doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, a team of State Disaster Management Authority carried out an operation in search of Saurabh N Shah (33), a resident of Hyderabad, who was swept away in Beas on May 26.
