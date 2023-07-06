Gujjars evicted from sanctuary area

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, July 5

The Jawali police have evicted a large number of nomadic gujjars, who had been staying (camping) with their livestock in the restricted wildlife sanctuary area on the bank of the Pong Reservoir near Nagrota Surian in Kangra district, on Monday in the presence of gram panchayat representatives and wildlife staff.

A resident of the gram panchayat had reportedly allowed these gujjars to camp in the area for grazing their buffaloes claiming to be the owner of that land whereas the land was owned by the BBMB. Being a wildlife sanctuary, no activity can take place there. It is alleged that some locals used to collect money from nomadic gujjars for temporarily sheltering and allowing grazing of their livestock on the bank of the Pong reservoir in the past too.

Residents of Gurial gram panchayat approached gram panchayat pradhan and objected to the illegal stay and grazing of livestock in the restricted wildlife sanctuary area. The pradhan further raised this issue with the wildlife authorities and the Jawali police.

Jawali DSP Manoj Dhiman said in a joint action the gujjars and their livestock were evicted from the sanctuary area though there was minor resistance by the offenders.