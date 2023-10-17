Gun cartridges seized from Gagret, probe on

Our Correspondent

Una, October 16

A team of the CID Branch, Shimla, today searched a house in Gagret and recovered 59 live and two spent cartridges. The owners of the house, Virender Kumar and Meenakshi Sharma, failed to produce the licence required for keeping a weapon or a permit for the purchase of ammunition.

Una SP Arijit Sen stated in a press note issued here that a case under the Arms Act had been registered against the duo. A probe has been initiated into the case.

