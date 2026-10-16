Gunshots fired outside Nalagarh man’s house

The Nalagarh police registered a case under the Arms Act after two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants fired into the air outside the house of a resident at Buta Palasi village in Nalagarh around 10.30 pm last night.

Ranveer Singh, a resident of Buta Palasi, Nalagarh tehsil, informed the police that he heard the sound of gunfire while he was inside his home last night. Upon stepping outside, he observed two unidentified youths on a motorcycle, who fled the scene upon seeing him.

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Based on this complaint, a case has been registered at the Nalagarh police station under the Arms Act and other relevant legal provisions. The police team recovered two empty shell casings from outside the gate of the complainant’s residence.

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A scare gripped the residents after the incident. The use of firearms is increasing in the area, threatening the safety of the residents. Given the seriousness of the incident, the police are conducting a thorough investigation into every aspect of the case. Video footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being examined, said Vinod Dhiman, Baddi SP.