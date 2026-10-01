Gupta assumes charge as head of biotechnology dept at Nauni university

Bhupesh Kumar Gupta has assumed charge as the Head of the Department of Biotechnology at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni in Solan district. Gupta has over two decades of professional experience in plant pathology, with expertise in fruit and vegetable pathology and biological disease management. His research focuses on plant disease epidemiology, sustainable disease management and the use of ‘trichoderma’ and other beneficial microorganisms to reduce dependence on synthetic fungicides.

Since joining the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kinnaur, at Reckong Peo, in July 2006, Gupta has served across all four agroclimatic zones of Himachal Pradesh, gaining extensive research and field experience in temperate and subtropical fruit crops and vegetables. During his tenure at the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station, Dhaula Kuan, Paonta Sahib, he worked on subtropical fruit crops, including litchi, citrus, guava and strawberry, and contributed to capsicum breeding, particularly the development of hybrids using male-sterile lines.

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