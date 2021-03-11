Gurdaspur peddler held with heroin

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 13

A local police team nabbed a Punjab resident with 12.98 gm heroin late on Thursday evening. The team was patrolling on the Defence Road when it got suspicious of a pedestrian going towards Ondh. The team tried to verify his credentials but the accused tried to flee the spot after throwing a packet on the roadside. However, the police chased and nabbed him. He has been identified as Jai Deep (28) of Babu Parmanand Nagar, Gurdaspur in Punjab. The police team found heroin (chitta) weighing 12.98 gm in the packet thrown by the accused. Nurpur ASP Surinder Sharma said a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act had been registered against Jai Deep. He said the accused was produced in the court this afternoon, which remanded him to two days in police custody. The police have started further investigations to probe a suspected inter-state drug peddling chain.