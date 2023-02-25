Guru Drona Physio Award for Sundernagar institute lecturer

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 24

Dr Pradeep Pahwa, a lecturer in the department of physiotherapy at the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Sundernagar, has been conferred with Guru Drona Physio Award.

He was awarded during the International Conference Physio Connect 3 held at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies in Haryana’s Faridabad recently. The award was presented by Union Minister of State of Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gujjar.

Dr Pahwa, a physiotherapy practitioner, was honoured for his contribution to the treatment of persons with disabilities in HP and its adjoining states. Recently, a tele-physiotherapy treatment has been introduced at the CRC, Sundernagar, to give therapeutic facilities to persons with disabilities in the remote areas of the state.

As many as 800 physiotherapists across the country participated in the conference. On his feat, Dr Pahwa said this award would encourage him to do more public service.