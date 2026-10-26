Gutkar-Mandi road to stay shut during fixed hours till Nov 21

Additional District Magistrate, Mandi, Dr Madan Kumar, has issued an order under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, regulating traffic on the affected stretch to ensure public safety during construction work.

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According to the order, the road will remain closed to vehicular traffic from 11 am to 2.30 pm and from 7 pm to 6.30 am the following day from Monday to Saturday.

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On Sundays, the restrictions will be in force from 11 am to 4 pm and again from 5 pm to 9 am the following day. The schedule will remain effective until November 21, 2026.

The restrictions have been imposed to facilitate rock-cutting operations in the hard-rock formations near Mangwai. The work forms part of the ongoing bypass construction project on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway, aimed at improving road infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

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The district administration said controlled blasting and the removal of hard rock could pose risks to commuters and vehicles if traffic continued through the work zone during operations. The temporary closures are intended to protect road users as well as construction personnel.

Commuters travelling between Gutkar and Mandi have been advised to check the prescribed timings and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid delays and inconvenience. Vehicle operators have also been urged to follow instructions issued by the district administration, the police and other concerned departments.

The administration has appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities during the construction period so that the work can proceed safely and smoothly.

The bypass project is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen highway infrastructure along the Kiratpur-Manali corridor. The administration has stressed that public cooperation will be essential to completing the rock-cutting work while minimising risks to commuters and workers.