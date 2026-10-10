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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Guv confers degrees on 577 at Solan varsity convocation

Guv confers degrees on 577 at Solan varsity convocation

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:51 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Governor Kavinder Gupta awards a degree to a student.
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Governor Kavinder Gupta addressed the convocation ceremony of Bahra University in Solan, where he conferred degrees on 577 students.

During the event, he said that knowledge must be complemented by skills, sensitivity, ethical values and a sense of responsibility. He urged students to remain connected to their cultural roots while embracing innovation and new opportunities.

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Congratulating the graduates, Gupta said the occasion marked not merely the completion of an academic journey but also the beginning of a new phase filled with opportunities, challenges and responsibilities. He acknowledged the contributions of parents and teachers to the students’ achievements.

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Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the Governor called upon the youth to become active partners in nation-building. He encouraged them to become job creators rather than merely job seekers, promote entrepreneurship and innovation, and use their knowledge and talent for the larger benefit of society. He emphasised that professional success acquired greater meaning when it contributed to social progress and national development.

Vice-Chancellor RP Nanta apprised the gathering of the university’s various activities and achievements.

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