Guv inspects NH, rail line projects in Bilaspur dist

Hamirpur, May 31
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inspected the progress of the highway and rail line projects in Bilaspur district today. The Governor visited tunnels on the highway and appreciated the quality of construction work.
The Governor said that the construction of highway to Manali and rail line to Bilaspur would prove life changers for the people of the area as these projects would boost the economy of the region by attracting more tourists to the state. The four lane highway between Nerchowk and Kiratpur is open on trial basis.
The Governor later addressed a review meeting for various development works in Bilaspur district. He said that government officials must interact with people and apprise them of welfare programmes started by the state and the Central governments.
Deputy Commissoner Abid Hussain Sadik and Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan Gokul Chandran and officers of various departments were present.
