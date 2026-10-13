Himachal Governor launches roadmap to boost youth skills, entrepreneurship

Governor Kavinder Gupta released the 100-day roadmap for Youth Development of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, at a function held on the university campus last evening. The roadmap aims to promote skill development, entrepreneurship, employment generation and sustainable rural livelihoods in alignment with the national vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.

Prepared in accordance with the directions of the Chancellor’s Inter-University Viksit Bharat Task Force, the roadmap seeks to strengthen innovation, promote best practices and enhance coordination among universities to improve the quality and relevance of higher education and contribute to the development of Himachal Pradesh.

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The Governor had recently constituted the Chancellor’s Inter-University Viksit Bharat Task Force to bring universities across the state onto a common platform. During an interaction with vice-chancellors, he had directed all universities to prepare 100-day roadmaps focusing on youth empowerment, innovation, the adoption of best practices and the sharing of successful initiatives.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the roadmap reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat-2047, with youth empowerment, skill development and entrepreneurship serving as key drivers of national progress. He emphasised that the potential of Himachal Pradesh’s youth must be harnessed by connecting academic learning with practical skills and emerging economic opportunities.

He said the state’s strengths in horticulture, forestry and allied sectors offered immense opportunities for young people to become entrepreneurs, generate employment and strengthen the rural economy. He expressed confidence that the initiative would encourage innovation, promote self-reliance and enable young people to translate their knowledge into productive ventures.

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Stressing the need to transform young people from job seekers into job creators, the Governor said the 100-day roadmap served as an effective blueprint for bridging the gap between academic education and real-world market demands.

The roadmap envisages hands-on training in orchard management, grafting, nursery production, protected cultivation, mushroom farming, beekeeping, tissue culture, soil testing, agroforestry and value addition. It also focuses on experiential learning, Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE), business planning, market linkages and industry internships to enhance employability and entrepreneurial capabilities.

Special emphasis will be laid on rural youth, women, tribal communities, self-help groups (SHGs) and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

The Governor appreciated Vice-Chancellor Prof HS Baweja and the university team for preparing the roadmap.

Calls upon youth to uphold India’s cultural heritage

The Governor also presided over a presentation of Ramayana by school students from Delhi and other parts of the country at the university. The programme was organised by the university in association with the International Ramlila Mahotsav Association.

He appreciated the efforts of Dr Ved Prakash Tandon and Dr Vandana Tandon in promoting India's rich cultural heritage and traditional values among young people.

Calling upon young people to draw lessons from India's cultural heritage, he said the country needed youth who respected traditional values, worked for the nation and used their knowledge and abilities for the welfare of society.