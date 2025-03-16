DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Guv leads Holi celebrations at Raj Bhavan

Guv leads Holi celebrations at Raj Bhavan

Calls for drug-free state & unity
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 16, 2025 IST
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrate Holi at Raj Bhavan in Shimla.
A ‘Holi Milan’ programme was organised at Raj Bhavan on Friday, wherein Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and his wife Janaki Shukla extended greetings to the people of the state and celebrated the festival with many dignitaries present on the occasion. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accompanied by his wife and MLA Kamlesh Thakur, Speaker Kuldeep Pathania visited the Raj Bhavan to extend Holi greetings to the Governor.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh also joined the celebrations. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, his wife Dr Sadhna Thakur and other BJP legislators and party office-bearers also extended Holi wishes to the Governor. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, DGP Atul Verma and other officials were also present on the occasion.

On the sideline of the function, the Governor emphasised that Holi is a festival of enthusiasm and unity, which people come together to celebrate by forgetting all differences. "Without even looking at faces, people immerse each other in colours, symbolising the unity and vibrancy of our country and the state,” he said. He highlighted that Himachal Pradesh had a rich tradition of celebrating Holi, which had evolved over time.

The Governor also conveyed a strong message against drug abuse, emphasising the ongoing campaign, “Himachal Bachao, Nasha Bhagao”, which was gaining momentum across the villages. He expressed hope that this campaign would be further strengthened through the spirit of Holi. The event featured a vibrant cultural performance by artists from Pooja Kala Manch.

