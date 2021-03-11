Himachal Governor: NEP will restore our heritage, culture

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 28

The New Education Policy will restore Indian science heritage and culture. This was stated by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar while addressing students at a workshop here.

The workshop ‘Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan” (VVM) was organized by Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) and Department of Science and Technology at National Institute of technology here today.

The Governor said that the Government of India had introduced many schemes to promote culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among the students at an early stage.

He urged the students to develop scientific temperament, aspire to contribute to the progress of nation building and strive to become a job provider rather than job seeker. He recalled the remarkable contributions made by Indian scientists who have added rich legacy through their research and contributions and were pride of the country.

Director of NIT Prof Hiralal Muralidhar Suryawanshi, said that the workshop was organized under “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” mission which was the flagship programme of the Government of India.

He appreciated the efforts of VVM for creating awareness among school children about India’s contributions to the world of science and technology.