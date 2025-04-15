Guv offers floral tributes to Ambedkar on birth anniv

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla offered floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, on his birth anniversary at Ambedkar Chowk, Chaura Maidan, here on Monday.

In his message, the Governor said besides being the architect of the Constitution, Ambedkar worked seamlessly for ensuring social justice and dedicated his life for the betterment of the poor, the exploited and the downtrodden. He underscored the importance of propagating Ambedkar’s vision of equality, brotherhood and unity, particularly in combating social discrimination.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Health and Family Welfare Minister (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, Shimla MC Mayor Surinder Chauhan and others were also present on the occasion.

Thakur said Ambedkar spent his life ensuring social justice and equality and fighting against exploitation. “He was the pioneer of social justice in modern India. He struggled all his life for the rights of the deprived and exploited community, raised his voice and ensured that people got their rights,” said Thakur.