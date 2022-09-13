Guv opens blood bank at Nalagarh health centre

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 12

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today inaugurated a newly setup blood bank at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Nalagarh.

The blood bank has been built with the help of the state Red Cross Society. Dr Sadhna Thakur, member of the Indian Red Cross Management Committee and president of the state Red Cross Hospital Welfare branch; Subhasish Panda, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Principal Secretary, Health; Dr Anita Mahajan, Director, Health; and the CMO, Solan; were present.

The Governor, who is also the president of the state Red Cross Society, also inaugurated a blood donation camp. He said, “It is for the first time that the Red Cross Society has established a blood bank. Many industrial houses have also contributed to it. Efforts will also be made to establish a Cervical Cancer Detection Unit in the state through the Red Cross Society.”

The Governor lauded the efforts of the organisation.

Dr Sadhna said that being an industrial area, there was an urgent need of a blood bank at Nalagarh. She gave detailed information about various activities of the Red Cross. She said that it had set up a dialysis centre at Sundernagar, a physiotherapy centre in Mandi, a rehabilitation centre for women in Kullu, a help centre at the IGMC, Shimla, and Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla, and a roti-making machine at a Bilaspur hospital.