Himachal Governor opens national faunal repository of Himalayas

Solan, May 28
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today stressed the need to undertake research on heritage institutions while dedicating the National Faunal Repository of Himalaya-cum-Museum at the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), High Altitude Regional Centre, here.
Addressing scientists, the Governor said it was challenging to document our rich heritage. “Unfortunately, for the past several years, we have not made concerted efforts in this direction. There is a need to bring this treasure to public and also preserve them for future,” he opined.
He said, “This repository and museum reflects an illustration of our Indian cultural identity.” — TNS
Dhriti Banergee, Director, Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), said Himalayan Faunal Repository-cum-Museum tells the story of our faunal wealth. It provides space for reflection on what India has done and what it aspires to do, she added.
