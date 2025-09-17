Guv plants sapling at Gaggal Airport

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today planted a sapling at the Herbal Garden on the premises of Gaggal Airport, Kangra, as part of the celebrations marking ‘Yatri Seva Diwas’ organised by the Airport Authority of India.

The Governor emphasised the crucial role such initiatives play in raising awareness about the benefits of trees and fostering sustainable living practices. He urged everyone to actively participate in afforestation efforts and take responsibility for protecting the environment, which is essential for the well-being of both present and future generations.

Kangra DC Hemraj Berwa, Airport Director Dhirendra Singh and officials from the Airport Authority of India, along with local staff members, were present on the occasion.