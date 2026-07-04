Guv releases poster for ‘Chalo Himachal’ campaign to promote adventure tourism

Governor Kavinder Gupta today released the poster of the ‘Chalo Himachal’ campaign at Lok Bhavan during a courtesy call by members of the Govind Sagar Adventure and Water Sports Association.

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The initiative aims to promote adventure tourism and water sports activities across Himachal Pradesh, particularly at the state’s major reservoirs and lakes.

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Releasing the campaign poster, the Governor lauded the association’s efforts to promote the state as a premier destination for adventure and eco-tourism. “Tourism is one of the major pillars of the state’s economy. Initiatives showcasing Himachal’s natural beauty and adventure potential would significantly contribute to attracting more visitors while creating employment and livelihood opportunities for local youth,” he said.

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Founder member of the association, Ishan Akhtar briefed the Governor on the ‘Chalo Bilaspur, Chalo Himachal’ campaign in which a series of adventure sports activities would be held at Govind Sagar Lake and Kol Dam in Bilaspur, Pong Dam in Kangra and Chamera Dam in Chamba.

He said that the proposed events include water sports championships, paragliding competitions, car and motorcycle racing championships, besides an international open water swimming championship covering nearly 50 kilometres from Bilaspur to Bhakra Dam.