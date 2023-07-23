Guv to inaugurate Minjar fair today

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 22

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla will inaugurate the eight-day International Minjar Fair-2023 at Chamba town on July 23. The fair is scheduled to conclude on July 30.

Giving detailed information about the event and the Governor’s visit to Chamba, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said he would reach Chamba on July 22. On July 23 at 9.30 am, after offering minjars (silk tassels symbolising maize flowers) to Shri Lakshmi Narayan ji, the Governor would formally inaugurate the fair at the historical Chaugan of Chamba.

The Governor would also be the chief guest at the Shri Ram Katha programme to be organised at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple at 4 pm. Following this, he would visit Chamunda Mata Temple and would be the chief guest at the first cultural evening programme of the fair in the evening.

The DC said on July 24, the Governor would visit Bhuri Singh Museum in Chamba and would later inaugurate a blood donation camp being organised by the administration at the local Chaugan.

The Governor would also hold a meeting with officials of the district administration. Thereafter, he would leave for Khajjiar and later travel to Pathankot in the afternoon, the DC said.

