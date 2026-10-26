H2O House: A homestay on watermills in Chamba

The story of H2O House begins with water. A mountain stream runs beneath an old ancestral home in Chaminoo village, its flow powering a traditional ‘gharat’ that once ground grain for generations of villagers. Today, the same setting has taken on a new identity as a heritage homestay, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the culture, cuisine and rhythms of rural Chamba.

Located about 12 km from Chamba town, H2O House stands apart from conventional tourist accommodation. Rather than building an experience around modern comforts alone, it draws its character from an old family home, a traditional watermill and the landscape that has sustained village life for generations.

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A watermill steeped in history

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The ancestral house is believed to be more than 150 years old. According to the property’s history, the family’s association with the land dates back to an old grant recorded on a copper plate. The ‘gharats’ (watermill) beneath the house once served residents of surrounding villages, who brought wheat and other grains to be ground using the force of flowing water. H2O House has five ‘gharats’ still functional, and the flour ground at these water mills is used to prepare dishes for guests.

Before mechanised flour mills became common, such watermills were an essential part of rural life in the Himalayan region. They offered a practical way to process grain while bringing people together. A visit to the ‘gharats’ was often as much a social interaction as a household necessity, allowing villagers to exchange news and maintain community ties.

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With changing lifestyles and modern machinery, many traditional watermills have gradually fallen into disuse. At H2O House, however, the ‘gharats’ remains central to the property’s identity, preserving a connection with the village’s past and offering travellers a glimpse of a traditional system that once sustained mountain communities.

Turning heritage into an experience

The transformation of the ancestral property into a homestay has given the old house a fresh purpose. Owned by Manuj Sharma and Renu Sharma, and developed with the support of NotOnMap, a rural tourism initiative, H2O House connects visitors with local traditions, community life and the cultural landscape of Chamba.

The experience extends beyond staying in a heritage building. Guests can explore the village on foot, interact with residents and learn about traditional farming practices. Visits to nearby temples, walks through the surrounding hills and heritage tours of Chamba town offer opportunities to discover the region at a leisurely pace.

The appeal lies in experiencing village life rather than observing it from a distance. It is about living in harmony with nature. The sound of flowing water, birdsong and the greenery around the property become part of the stay, offering a contrast to crowded tourist destinations and standardised hotel experiences.

Local flavours on the table

Food is an integral part of the experience. Traditional Himachali dishes, including ‘madra’, black dal and locally prepared vegetable curries, introduce guests to the region’s culinary heritage. ‘Rotis’ cooked over a wood fire and vegetables grown in the property’s kitchen garden further connect the dining experience with local produce and traditional cooking methods.

Himachali cuisine reflects the region’s geography, climate and agricultural practices. Many recipes have been preserved within households and passed down through generations. Serving these dishes to visitors helps keep local food traditions relevant while offering travellers a more authentic taste of Chamba than a conventional restaurant menu might provide.

The emphasis on locally sourced ingredients also strengthens the link between hospitality, farming and the surrounding community.

A different path for rural tourism

H2O House represents a tourism model that builds on what a village already possesses: its heritage, natural resources, architecture and cultural knowledge. Instead of relying entirely on new construction or large tourism infrastructure, it gives an existing ancestral property an economic role while retaining its historical character.

This initiative directs tourism towards lesser-known rural areas and creates opportunities linked to accommodation, food and local experiences, while simultaneously providing economic opportunities to the village. For a district known for its temples, handicrafts, landscapes and rich traditions, they offer a way to encourage visitors to look beyond established tourist centres.

At H2O House, the most distinctive feature remains the stream flowing beneath the house. It connects an older way of life with a new approach to tourism, showing how a traditional village institution can remain relevant even as the world around it changes.