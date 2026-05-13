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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Habitual drug peddler arrested from Shimla

Habitual drug peddler arrested from Shimla

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:40 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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The accused in the custody of the police in Shimla.
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The police on Tuesday arrested a man under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking. The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Thakur (36), alias Monu, a resident of Sarskan village in Mandi district, at present living in Lower Vikasnagar in Shimla. According to the police, Kuldeep had been involved in drug trafficking for several years and several cases had been registered against him under the NDPS Act-1985.

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He was arrested with ‘chitta’ (heroin) three times in 2025 alone, the police added.

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Kuldeep was first arrested with 14 grams of ‘chitta’ in Shimla on July 13, 2023. He was again arrested on February 18, 2025, with 3.36 grams of ‘chitta’ and Rs 1.5 lakh. Later, he was arrested on June 27, 2025, with 22 grams of ‘chitta’ and on August 19, 2025, with 5.5 grams of 'chitta’ and Rs 40,000 in Shimla.

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Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said that taking cognisance of his continued involvement in drug trafficking and repeated offences, the state government approved action under the PITNDPS Act and he was arrested.

He added that the accused had been lodged in the Model Central Jail, Kanda.

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