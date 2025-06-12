Habitual woman drug peddler held

In a setback to the drug smuggling mafia active in the interstate border district Nurpur, Indora police have arrested a drug woman peddler under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIN-NDPS) Act last evening. The state Home Secretary-cum-Detention Authority issued detention orders against Kalpna, daughter of Jammo, Tamato village under Indora police station jurisdiction for her repeated involvement in drug trafficking under section 3(1) of the PIT-NDPS Act.

As per police information the drug peddling accused had been arrested multiple times in the past following recovery of heroin (chitta) and other narcotics from her possession and was repeatedly granted bail by the courts. The repeated arrests and registration of multiple police cases under NDPS Act failed to deter the habitual offender from indulging in the illegal drug trafficking.

Kalpna was earlier arrested with 8.40-gram heroin by Indora police on September 15 last year. She is the eighth habitual offender against whom detention order has been procured by the district police in this year.

SP Nurpur Ashok Ratan stated that the Indora police had arrested her four times in the past too and she had been booked in cases under NDPS Act after recovery of synthetic drugs from her possession. He said that due to her continued involvement in narcotics peddling, a proposal was submitted to the Home Secretary for procuring her preventive detention for next six months.

The SP claimed that preventive detention had been proving a strong tool to ensure prolonged imprisonment of habitual drug offenders and to initiate financial investigation against them paving the way to dismantle drug networks in this interstate border district.