Hadimba temple in Manali witnesses influx of devotees

Himachal Pradesh

Dipender Manta
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Jun 09, 2025 IST
Tourists throng the Hidimba Devi Temple in Manali. Tribune Photo
The Hadimba Devi Temple in the picturesque hill town of Manali is witnessing a massive influx of tourists these days, bringing a wave of joy to local tourism stakeholders.

Located in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, Manali has always been a favourite summer getaway. And the tourist coming here prefer to visit the Hadimba temple.

The growing rush at the famous temple is a testament to its huge popularity.

Long queues of devotees and tourists can be seen winding through the temple premises as visitors patiently wait for their turn to offer prayers to Goddess Hadimba.

The area around the temple these days is buzzing with activity, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere, much to the delight of locals and businesses that depend on tourism for their livelihood.

Adjacent the temple lies a serene forest park that offers a peaceful retreat amid towering deodar trees.

Tourists were seen relaxing and enjoying the cool breeze, making the most of the natural beauty and pleasant weather that Manali is known for.

The rise in temperature in the plains has driven many people to the hills in search of respite from the scorching summer heat.

However, the heavy tourist inflow is not without its challenges. The narrow road connecting Manali town to the Hadimba temple has been experiencing frequent traffic jams, as vehicles struggle to navigate the crowded route.

Despite this, the overall mood in the town remains positive as the increased footfall is translating into strong business for local vendors and service providers.

Sunita, a local entrepreneur who rents out traditional Kulluvi dresses to tourists near the temple, shared her excitement with this reporter.

“I’m getting good business these days. Tourists love wearing the traditional dress and getting their photos clicked. I charge Rs 100 for the full experience,” she said, smiling.

Tourism stakeholders in Manali are optimistic that June will continue to bring more visitors, provided the weather remains favourable.

With a promising start to the season, many are hopeful that 2025 will be a bumper year for tourism in the region.

