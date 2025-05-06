DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hail of despair: Solan’s fruit, flower crops devastated by unseasonal rain

Rs 1.4cr loss estimated | Kiwi, apple hit hardest | Stone fruits, floriculture sector also suffer damage
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 06, 2025 IST
A damaged kiwi plant. Solan received 6.2 mm of rainfall, as per MeT.
Unseasonal rain and hailstorms that lashed parts of Solan district since Saturday have inflicted massive damage on fruit and flower crops, dashing farmers’ hopes of a good harvest this season.

According to estimates by the horticulture department, the inclement weather has caused losses amounting to Rs 1.40 crore, with kiwi and apple crops bearing the brunt of the damage. Solan received 6.2 mm of rainfall, as per data from the Meteorological Department. In addition, strong winds caused destruction to polyhouses of seven farmers in the Kandaghat area, resulting in a loss of Rs 7 lakh.

Stone fruits like pears, peaches and plums—currently in the harvesting stage—were also hit hard. Hail severely damaged these crops, affecting 566 farmers and causing an estimated loss of 207 metric tonnes. Farmers were already reeling from a lean harvest last year, making this year’s setback even more disheartening.

The floriculture sector was not spared either. In Manush Tikri village under Jauna Ji panchayat, a farmer’s entire Lilium crop was devastated by the storm. These delicate flowers, which have ornamental, medicinal and culinary value, could not withstand the violent weather, leading to an estimated loss of Rs 20 lakh.

Solan Deputy Director of Horticulture Dr Shiwali Thakur advised farmers to take immediate remedial steps. She recommended pruning damaged branches and applying Bordeaux paste or copper oxychloride to prevent fungal infections. “Use copper oxychloride at 2.5 to 3 gm per litre or Carbendazim at 0.5 to 1 gm per litre of water,” she advised.

With widespread crop damage and mounting financial losses, the storm has delivered a harsh blow to the horticultural economy of the region, already vulnerable to unpredictable weather patterns.

